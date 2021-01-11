Lloyd Kelly and Dan Gosling doubtful for Bournemouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth will check on Lloyd Kelly and Dan Gosling ahead of the visit of Millwall.

Defender Kelly missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Oldham due to a slight calf problem and midfielder Gosling came off at half-time with a knock.

Asmir Begovic should return in goal after Will Dennis got a run-out in the cup.

Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers had an encouraging Cherries debut and could keep his place.

Millwall have an almost fully-fit squad available.

Only Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell remain on the sidelines and they are set to resume full training next week.

Mahoney has been out with a quad injury since the start of November, while Mitchell has yet to feature this season due to hamstring problems.

Defender Murray Wallace is back from suspension.