Harrogate boss Simon Weaver without Dan Jones, Will Smith and Joe Cracknell

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver remains without a trio of players for the visit of Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

Dan Jones, Will Smith and Joe Cracknell are all sidelined through injury for a replay of the fixture which was abandoned on December 29.

Connor Kirby had given Harrogate the lead after just 49 seconds, but the match was abandoned after 10 minutes due to a dangerous pitch.

New signings Josh March, Josh McPake and Mitchell Roberts all made their debuts in Saturday’s loss at Cambridge after Ryan Fallowfield, Brendan Kiernan and Aaron Martin tested positive for coronavirus, but Roberts was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech expects to have top scorer Jon Mellish available.

The midfielder has returned to training following the injury which forced him to miss the aborted game with Tuesday’s opponents and the win at Walsall on January 2.

Nick Anderton and Gime Toure are also back in the squad after Covid-related absences. Anderton was required to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, while Toure isolated after returning from a trip to France to deal with a personal matter.

Danny Devine and George Tanner remain sidelined through knee and shoulder injuries respectively.