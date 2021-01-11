Jem Karacan and George Taft in line for Scunthorpe starts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New signings Jem Karacan and George Taft could make their Scunthorpe debuts in Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Salford.

The pair joined last week – midfielder Karacan on a free transfer and defender Taft on loan from Bolton – ahead of the home match against Bradford on Saturday, which was then postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Myles Hippolyte and Emmanuel Onariase may be back involved after missing one and two games respectively because of ankle injuries.

Harrison McGahey (hamstring) was set to play for the Under-23s this week, and Aaron Jarvis, Kevin Van Veen, Olufela Olomola, Jordan Hallam, Fin Shrimpton and Andy Dales are sidelined. Jake Taylor’s spell on loan at the club from Nottingham Forest has ended, with the midfielder joining Port Vale.

Salford also saw their match on Saturday, at home against Colchester, called off because of a frozen pitch.

Three days earlier the Ammies had announced one individual from the first team was in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Richie Towell and Darron Gibson are both out due to leg injuries.

Fellow midfielder Martin Smith has left the club by mutual consent.