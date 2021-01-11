Tuesday, January 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Music lessons in the Henderson household – Monday’s sporting social

by Press Association
January 11, 2021, 6:01 pm
Jordan Henderson had to do some homeschooling (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Football

Every day is a school day for Jordan Henderson.

Timo Werner was glad to be back on the scoresheet.

Sergio Reguilon made Josh Hmami’s day.

Real Madrid were snowed under.

A new profile pic for Toby.

Neymar was back in PSG training.

Premier League clubs marked some big-name birthdays.

Cricket

Repeat.

Ricky Ponting was impressed by India’s display in the Sydney draw.

Ajinkya Rahane hailed India’s fight.

Virender Sehwag spotted some underhand tactics from Steve Smith.

Ravi Ashwin stood up to Australia’s pace attack.

Big news in the Kohli family.

Kevin Pietersen was at one with nature.

Mark Wood celebrated his birthday in Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid turned 48.

Boxing

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready to head Down Under.

Rugby League

It’s funny who you bump into.

Golf

A harrowing dream for Eddie Pepperell.

