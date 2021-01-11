Music lessons in the Henderson household – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Football

Every day is a school day for Jordan Henderson.

Timo Werner was glad to be back on the scoresheet.

Sergio Reguilon made Josh Hmami’s day.

It was a great experience for us as well. Football is way more than just fancy stadiums ⚽️❤️. It will be my pleasure to sign it for you 🤝 https://t.co/POO7fFT1CB — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) January 11, 2021

Real Madrid were snowed under.

A new profile pic for Toby.

Thank you to Woody Hickman, 9, for my #NewProfilePic. All the entries were amazing 🎨 #AlderweireldArtSchool isn’t closed just yet! pic.twitter.com/XF0NQuaFP8 — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) January 11, 2021

Neymar was back in PSG training.

Premier League clubs marked some big-name birthdays.

Many happy returns, @BryanRobson! 🎈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/FquahdHlIK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2021 Happy birthday, Vards! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aN8GXrsvZg — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 11, 2021 Have a great birthday, @EmileHeskeyUK! 🥳🎧 pic.twitter.com/zb0j3hgTO7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2021

Cricket

Repeat.

Ricky Ponting was impressed by India’s display in the Sydney draw.

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can't wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane hailed India’s fight.

Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2021

Virender Sehwag spotted some underhand tactics from Steve Smith.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana. But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021 This is very very poor from Steve smith !! https://t.co/UwUz7zrdzx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 11, 2021

Ravi Ashwin stood up to Australia’s pace attack.

Doesn’t matter if you are bruised and battered, just hang in there and you will have an opportunity to fight another day!! Test cricket teaches you life!! #SydneyTest 🙏🙏 A big thanks to my team and well wishers. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nBk50tZMK4 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Big news in the Kohli family.

Kevin Pietersen was at one with nature.

Morning! Have the best week! Be kind! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JFeLXrzuEb — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 11, 2021

Mark Wood celebrated his birthday in Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wood (@mawood33) Lots of love for the birthday boy before training! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/w9ZHTSgkJR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 11, 2021

Rahul Dravid turned 48.

Happy Birthday Jammy! A perfect birthday 🎁 given to you by #TeamIndia. 😃 pic.twitter.com/cul5KhPyYO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021 My inspiration…Always looked up to him…Made my International debut alongside him…Always a guiding light and a role model to me… He’s someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OjM8caaZeN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2020 You have already exceeded the limits of being just a senior to become my mentor.#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/Ytil1OPAVR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Boxing

Wise words from Tyson Fury.

DAY IN. DAY OUT 💪 pic.twitter.com/AxIV5pgO7G — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 11, 2021

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready to head Down Under.

Last one before.. Australiaaaa 🙃 @darren_cahill we are coming 💪🏼🤸🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/l5Hms4qdSh — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 11, 2021

Rugby League

It’s funny who you bump into.

Ran into a stranger today, decided to have a coffee with him.. seemed like a decent enough bloke. @WiganWarriorsRL pic.twitter.com/PEHRA6PLMx — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) January 11, 2021

Golf

A harrowing dream for Eddie Pepperell.