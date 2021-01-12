Wales prop Tomas Francis to join Ospreys on three-year deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wales prop Tomas Francis will swap Exeter for the Ospreys next season in order to continue his international career.

Francis has signed a three-year deal to join the Welsh region knowing his current deal with the Chiefs is due to expire in the summer.

The 28-year-old is eight caps short of the the 60-appearance mark that under Welsh Rugby Union rules enables players to represent clubs outside the country and still be eligible for international selection.

Welcome to the Ospreys Tomas Francis 💪 🗞️The Welsh international prop has signed a three-year deal to join the Ospreys from @ExeterChiefs for the 2021-22 season🏉 🗞️https://t.co/qzY75Tf1wZ pic.twitter.com/K34f16At4q — Ospreys (@ospreys) January 12, 2021

“I spoke to the Welsh regions but I was impressed with the vision of head coach Toby Booth and where he wanted to take the Ospreys,” Francis said.

“The boys I know in the Wales squad all talked positively about what is happening at the Ospreys and it seems like a place that is heading in the right direction. The Ospreys just stood out to me as the region that is going places.

“Signing for the Ospreys will allow me to continue to play for Wales, something I was not willing to give up, but to do that I know I have to perform and earn my place with the Ospreys. Performing for the Ospreys will give me the opportunity to be selected for international rugby.

“I’m still ambitious and keen to keep improving and I see Ospreys as the perfect place to do that.”