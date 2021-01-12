Aberdeen extend loan deal of Oldham keeper Gary Woods

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gary Woods has extended his loan deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old keeper has yet to make his Dons debut since signing on loan from Oldham in October.

A statement on Aberdeen’s website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms goalkeeper Gary Woods has extended his short-term loan deal and will remain at the club until the end of the season.

“The experienced 30-year-old, on loan from English League Two side Oldham Athletic, joined the Dons in October 2020 following an injury to goalkeeper Tomas Cerny.”