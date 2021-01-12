Erik Lamela in contention for Spurs’ game against Fulham following rule-breach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will consider recalling Erik Lamela for the rearranged game against Fulham.

Lamela has been absent since he was pictured breaking coronavirus rules over the festive period, with Mourinho hinting at a period of self-isolation.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) misses out and Steven Bergwijn is a doubt (knock), but Mourinho will bring back all of his big guns after they were rested for Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Marine.

Fulham manager Scott Parker said none of his players were feeling any after-effects of Covid-19 after admitting the club had “had it tough” in terms of the virus.

Parker made a number of changes for his side’s FA Cup third-round win at QPR on the weekend, with Alphonse Areola, Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney, Joachim Andersen and Frank Anguissa among the absentees, and it remains to be seen how many will be available against Spurs.

However, long-term injured Josh Onomah, Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo all returned from the sidelines on Saturday and could feature on Wednesday.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Robinson, Reed, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Decordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic, Rodak, Ream, Kongolo, Kebano, Onomah, Tete, Cairney, Bryan, Kamara