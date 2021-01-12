David Martindale keen to maintain winning formula against Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston manager David Martindale will not tone down his positive approach as his side take their winning streak up against top-three opposition.

Martindale has won his first eight games as manager and can equal a club record – which was set in League One four years ago – by claiming a ninth consecutive win when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The visit of the Dons heralds a jump in the standard of opponent with a double-header against Celtic to follow, but Martindale will continue to urge his side to take the game to their rivals.

“We always go out and try and play our game, try and impose our style of play on the opposition,” said Martindale as Livi seek their first win over Aberdeen since 2004.

“We don’t really focus too much on the opposition’s strengths, we will focus on the opposition’s weaknesses, or what we perceive as their weaknesses.

“I’m a great believer that you have to focus on the positives. If you start talking about negatives, that can then turn into a negative mindset.

“I will give the players two or three wee bits of information on where I feel the opposition are strong, but I like to focus more on the weaknesses. You have got to be positive and approach the game in a positive manner.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are games we have set up to be hard to beat but we are not going out looking for a draw. We are being difficult to beat and in that process you are hoping to nick a goal or two.”

Meanwhile, Martindale is awaiting a new date for a Scottish Football Association hearing into whether he passes the fit and proper test to be Livingston’s manager.

A hearing on Monday was cancelled at short notice as the football authorities decided on a three-week suspension of the lower leagues and non-league calendar.

Martindale said: “It was a little bit frustrating but totally understandable in the current climate.”