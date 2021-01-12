Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Danny Rowe could return for Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oldham pair Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Danny Rowe could return to contention for the home game against Mansfield.

Defender Borthwick-Jackson and Rowe both missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth through injury.

The Latics will be without suspended forward Bobby Grant again as he serves the final game of his three-match ban following his straight red card in the recent home defeat by Harrogate.

Striker George Blackwood is still out as Harry Kewell’s side bid for their first league win in three matches.

Mansfield midfielder Ollie Clarke is hoping to recover from a knee injury in time to return to the squad.

Kellan Gordon and Nicky Maynard could also be back in contention after respective hamstring injuries.

James Perch, who tested negative for Covid-19 after he reported feeling unwell on Sunday morning, is doubtful.

Wing-back Joe Riley remains a long-term absentee following a serious knee injury.