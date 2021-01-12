Arthur Gnahoua steps off the bench to earn a point for Bolton at Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter and Bolton shared the spoils in an entertaining game that finished 1-1 at St James Park.

After an even start, Exeter created the first chance when Josh Key broke free on the right and crossed low for Matt Jay but he missed the target from 10 yards.

It took until the 32nd minute for Bolton to create anything of note and they were only denied the opening goal by a superb save from Jonny Maxted, who managed to divert Eoin Doyle’s shot wide of goal with his foot.

Exeter then came close to breaking the deadlock when Jay picked out Ryan Bowman and he rounded goalkeeper Matt Gilks before firing against the upright from a narrow angle.

Joel Randall shot straight at the goalkeeper early in the second half after latching on to Bowman’s clever flick, but Exeter finally got the breakthrough in the 62nd minute when Ricardo Almeida Santos turned into his own net from close range after brilliant play by Jay.

Bolton equalised 11 minutes later when Doyle beat the offside trap and crossed low for Arthur Gnahoua to smash home from close range, just seconds after he came on as a substitute.

Gnahoua and Ali Crawford both had chances to win it for Bolton, while Nigel Atangana struck the bar with a scissor kick in stoppage time for Exeter.