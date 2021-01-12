Ronnie Schwartz’s first goal earns Charlton a point in thriller against Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Charlton and Rochdale shared the spoils in a stunning game at The Valley that ended 4-4.

Rochdale took the lead in the 12th minute when Matty Lund struck a shot from outside the box that hit the post and ricocheted into the net.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Kwadwo Baah struck sweetly past home goalkeeper Ben Amos.

The two-goal advantage did not last long, as Charlton hit back almost immediately, when Chuks Aneke fired low after running into the box.

Dale’s two-goal cushion was restored in the 31st minute when Baah powered down the left side and drove home from a tight angle.

Charlton pulled one back again in the 37th minute when a Jake Forster-Caskey curler deflected off the head of a Rochdale defender.

However, Stephen Humphrys netted a fourth for Rochdale with a superb free-kick from 25 yards out three minutes before the break.

Aneke made it 4-3 when he headed home his second in the 65th minute, before Ronnie Schwartz equalised two minutes later with his first goal for the club.

Charlton captain Jason Pearce saw red for a second booking in the 88th minute but neither side could provide any more drama.