Scott Parker believes point at Tottenham shows Fulham can survive

Fulham boss Scott Parker believes his side’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham shows they have enough to beat the Premier League drop.

The Cottagers used their sense of injustice at having to play the rearranged game at short notice as motivation to earn a deserved point in north London.

Harry Kane’s early header put Spurs in front, but missed chances came back to cost them as Ivan Cavaleiro’s 74th-minute leveller helped Fulham to a fifth successive Premier League draw.

That unbeaten run has coincided with a change of system as they have become more solid and Parker reckons the signs of being able to survive are positive.

“I think we can, I see a team growing,” he said. “From the start of the season until now – a team that are relentless in their work everyday.

“Players that are engaged, that want to learn and be successful and with that spirit and hunger to get better you always have a chance.

“I think now, first and foremost a desire, we’re going to need that, but also show your quality and we had a real identity about us at Spurs.”

Cavaleiro was playing as a makeshift striker with Aleksandar Mitrovic out injured, but showed great prowess to power home Ademola Lookman’s shot.

Parker is open to strengthening his attacking options in the January transfer window.

“It’s an area we’re looking at, we’ve got one recognised striker in Mitrovic,” he said. “Cavaleiro has done fantastic to be honest with you.

“Everything we’re about, he’s a real focal point in that, his goal was superb. It’s an area but at the same time I see a team that is growing and can cause many teams problems.

“A group of players that have been in around the structure for some time and that is where it is. If it isn’t to happen, we’ll keep going.”

This was a familiar tale for Spurs, who turned a win into a draw by conceding a late goal for the fifth time this season.

If they had kept their lead in those five games they would be top of the league and Jose Mourinho’s side will live to regret a string of missed chances.

Hojbjerg was frustrated by the draw (Matthew Childs/PA)

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is glad they are back in action on Sunday.

“It was a tough night. Disappointed with the one point, disappointed not to keep a clean sheet, disappointed not to keep control of the game better than we did,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean we have to stand and defend in our own box. The team as a unit has to be solid and compact and keep close lines and I don’t think we did that in the second half.

“With the ball, defending with the ball, that doesn’t mean we just have to pass the ball around, we have to pass the ball around with a target and we didn’t do that.

“There’s many small details that were disappointing. I’m very happy that there’s a game in three days where we can show a reaction. I’m happy that we are still very hungry and very ambitious and we want to do well.”