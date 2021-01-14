Barrow boosted by return of Harrison Biggins and signing of Neal Eardley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrison Biggins will return from suspension and Neal Eardley could make his debut in Barrow’s crucial League Two clash with fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

Midfielder Biggins, on loan from Fleetwood, missed last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Southend after collecting two bookings in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere on December 29.

Chris Taylor took Biggins’ place at Roots Hall after missing the game against Rovers due to the birth of his child, while defender Eardley has joined the Cumbrians on loan from Burton until the end of the season.

James Jones and Dior Angus are pushing for starting spots after coming off the bench at Southend, but Brad Barry (hamstring) and Mike Jones (Achilles) remain out.

Myles Hippolyte and Emmanuel Onariase could be fit for Scunthorpe.

Forward Hippolyte and defender Onariase have missed two and three games respectively with ankle injuries.

Harrison McGahey is set to step up his recovery from a hamstring issue with an appearance for the club’s under-23s, while fellow defender Mason O’Malley should return after he was rested in the midweek defeat to Salford.

Forward Kevin Van Veen is still only halfway through a 10-week absence due to a hamstring injury, while Aaron Jarvis (hamstring), Jordan Hallam (thigh), Fin Shrimpton (ankle) and Olufela Olomola (knee) are also out.