Brentford captain Pontus Jansson rehabilitating after ankle surgery

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will begin rehabilitation after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Sweden international defender has been battling the issue for a number of weeks.

Brentford are hopeful he will return in time for the run-in to the Sky Bet Championship season.

A statement on the club website read: “Pontus has been troubled by an ankle problem for some time and has missed games in recent weeks as a result.

“The skipper will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the aim of returning to training and match availability in time for the run-in at the end of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season and the 2020 UEFA European Championship, being played this summer.”

Jansson posted on his Instagram account: “I’ve had a long going problem with my ankle for months and we have tried to manage it in the best way. Yesterday we decided that the ankle needed surgery and everything went well!

“Big thanks to Brentford’s medical department for helping me with all this!

“I will now work harder than ever to be back as soon as possible! Until that I will do all I can to support the boys and help the team in every perspective I can. See you soon.”

Meanwhile, the Bees have announced the permanent signing of forward Saman Ghoddos.

The 27-year-old joined the club on a season-long loan from Amiens in September but Brentford have moved swiftly to complete a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.