Alfie Mawson could return for Bristol City against Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bristol City have been boosted by the return of Alfie Mawson ahead of the visit of Preston.

On-loan Fulham defender Mawson got an hour under his belt against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday after 10 weeks out with a knee injury.

But City remain without a host of players with Jamie Paterson joining the casualty list following groin surgery.

Callum O’Dowda, Jay Dasilva, Nathan Baker, Steven Sessegnon, Liam Walsh and Aden Baldwin are among the absentees.

Preston will add new signing Ben Whiteman to their squad.

The midfielder has completed his move from Doncaster for an undisclosed fee.

North End are without regular goalkeeper Declan Rudd, who suffered a knee injury in training.

Connor Ripley took over in goal for the FA Cup defeat at Wycombe but Leicester loanee Daniel Iversen could be handed a debut.