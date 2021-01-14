Swans boss Steve Cooper ‘gutted’ for injured defender Brandon Cooper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper is “gutted” for Brandon Cooper after the defender was ruled out for several months with an ankle problem.

The 21-year-old only returned to the Liberty Stadium from a loan spell at League Two Newport last week and was ineligible for the FA Cup tie with Stevenage, but his hopes of a Championship debut have been dashed after an injury in training.

“We are gutted for him as much as anything else, and it was so innocuous,” said Cooper of the Wales Under-21 international, who will see a specialist to determine the damage.

“It is really unfortunate and we are disappointed for Brandon because he has come back with real confidence and been working really well with the group.”

The Swans boss also confirmed he is looking to bring in a new goalkeeper as cover after Steven Benda underwent surgery on an ankle injury.

“We are close to signing a goalkeeper with the injury to Steven,” he added.

Cooper also confirmed striker Viktor Gyokeres has been recalled from his loan spell by Brighton.