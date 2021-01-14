Accrington set for return to more familiar line-up against Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accrington will revert to their strongest starting line-up as high-flying Stanley face Gillingham in Sky Bet League One action on Saturday.

Boss John Coleman made 10 changes for Tuesday’s 4-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Lincoln, with the likes of strikers Colby Bishop and Dion Charles and midfielder Seamus Conneely set to return.

Midfielder Matt Butcher is struggling to be fit after picking up a knock in midweek, while Tom Allan has been recalled by Newcastle from his loan spell.

Fellow Newcastle loanee Mo Sangare (hamstring) remains sidelined, but Ross Sykes (knee) is set to return to the matchday squad.

Callum Slattery could make his Gillingham debut as Steve Evans takes his threadbare squad to Accrington.

The Southampton midfielder joined the Gills on loan until the end of the season on Thursday and is set to go straight into the squad.

Centre-back Declan Drysdale and midfielder Scott Robertson have been recalled from their loan spells by parent clubs Coventry and Celtic respectively. Dominic Samuel (hamstring) and Henry Woods are absentees.

Jacob Mellis (hamstring) will travel to the north west but is unlikely to come off the bench, while fellow midfielder Stuart O’Keefe is hoping to make his first appearance since September after recovering from a broken leg.