Tyreik Wright set for Walsall debut against Oldham

Loan signing Tyreik Wright could make his first appearance for Walsall in Saturday’s League Two fixture against Oldham.

The 19-year-old winger, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19s level, joined the club from Premier League Aston Villa until the end of the season on Wednesday and will hope for a debut.

Wright’s arrival follows Jake Scrimshaw’s return to parent club Bournemouth at the end of his loan spell after making 16 appearances.

Manager Darrell Clarke will also be without striker Rory Holden, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

Oldham could also have a new face among their ranks after signing Coventry winger Marcel Hilssner on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old German joined the Sky Blues from SC Paderborn during the summer, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Midfielder Bobby Grant is available once again after serving a three-match ban following his red card during the Boxing Day defeat by Harrogate.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Andrea Badan and Danny Rowe all returned from injury as substitutes during Wednesday evening’s 3-2 home defeat by Mansfield, while Kyle Jameson continues his bid for full match fitness and George Blackwood is still out.