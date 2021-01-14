Charlie Austin could start in unchanged QPR side against Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

QPR could name an unchanged side for Saturday’s Championship clash with Wycombe.

Rangers ended a 10-match winless run by beating Luton 2-0 in midweek, Charlie Austin marking his return to the club on loan from West Brom with one of the goals.

Austin played 59 minutes and QPR will be mindful of the fact he has been short on first-team minutes this season.

Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay are closing in on returns from injury while Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are long-term absentees.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth makes his first return as manager to former club Rangers.

On-loan forward Admiral Muskwe will hope to keep his place after an impressive debut in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Preston.

Dominic Gape returned from injury as a substitute in the 4-1 win while defender Anthony Stewart could come into contention this weekend after more than a month out.

Garath McCleary and Daryl Horgan are among those who could come back into the XI.