Peterborough missing Nathan Thompson for MK Dons mission

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterborough will be without defender Nathan Thompson for their League One clash with MK Dons.

Thompson will serve a one-match ban after his sending off in last weekend’s draw against Lincoln.

That could have been an opportunity for teenager Ronnie Edwards but he is having to isolate for a second time after close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Manager Darren Ferguson otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

MK Dons could hand a debut to striker Charlie Brown.

The 21-year-old joined the club from Chelsea this week on a permanent move.

Andrew Surman has extended his deal until the end of the season after impressing and is one of the players likely to return to the side following last weekend’s penalty shoot-out defeat by Burnley in the FA Cup.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird is in line for a league debut while boss Russell Martin was hopeful one or more of Kieran Agard, Jay Bird, David Kasumu, Jordan Houghton, Warren O’Hora and Louis Thompson may be available.