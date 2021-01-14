Chorley land prime BT slot as all FA Cup fourth-round ties televised

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

All 16 FA Cup fourth-round ties will be televised, the Football Association has announced.

Chorley – who knocked out Championship side Derby in the third round – will kick off the round against Wolves on Friday, January 22, as one of eight ‘primary’ broadcast selections.

Their match will be live on BT Sport.

All 1️⃣6️⃣ games are LIVE 🤩 Here's your #EmiratesFACup fourth round TV schedule, brought to you by @deliveroo! pic.twitter.com/JdB91IKBsY — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 14, 2021

The plum tie between Manchester United and Liverpool will be on BBC One on Sunday, January 24, kicking off at 5pm.

Holders Arsenal will be on BT at lunchtime on Saturday, January 23 against either Southampton or Shrewsbury, whose rearranged third-round tie is due to be played next Tuesday.

Cheltenham’s clash with Manchester City will also be televised on Saturday, at 5.30pm on BBC One.

Three other matches will be televised on Sunday in addition to the United-Liverpool clash. Chelsea v Luton will be on BBC One at noon, followed by Brentford v Leicester on BT Sport at 2.30pm.

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday will be an 8pm kick-off on BT Sport, while on Monday January 25 Wycombe will host Tottenham in a 7.45pm kick-off on BT.

The other eight ties will be available to watch on a combination of the BBC and BT’s digital platforms and red button services on Saturday and Sunday.