Bess shines for England while Wilson calls it a day – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 14.

Football

Ian Wright paid tribute to former England forward Cyrille Regis.

Our hero. Today three years ago my inspiration, a real life role model for what we could achieve passed away. I do not have the words to express his influence on me. We will never forget you and what you made us believe. RIP Cyrille Regis❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqmiZaScFw — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 14, 2021

Happy birthday Declan Rice.

Happy birthday, @_DeclanRice! We hope you have a good one! 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Q2WwTfX5cK — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 14, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deccers (@declanrice)

Kammy had snow.

🎼let it snow let it snow let it snow🎼 pic.twitter.com/o3SyjAErf3 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) January 14, 2021

Rio Ferdinand and Mike Phelan reminisced about one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most inspirational team talks.

Gives me goosebumps now…. https://t.co/kSW4WbTAtd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 14, 2021

Celebrations for Toni Duggan.

And Charlie Adam.

Delighted to win @spfl championship player of the month for December pic.twitter.com/A0D9eevIyw — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) January 14, 2021

Jamie Redknapp looked back on a career highlight.

Neymar was buzzing to win another trophy at PSG.

Another clean sheet for John Stones.

Harry Maguire is a cover star.

Let’s keep pushing 💪 Next @ManUtd club magazine is out on 19th Jan 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/X0hInhV6jM — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 14, 2021

Michael Owen made a staunch defence of footballers amid criticism over goal celebrations during the pandemic.

I purposely avoid talking politics on here but I get so frustrated with people constantly targeting footballers. Yes, a few players have broken lockdown rules over the last 9 months which is unacceptable. But when you consider how badly other professions have handled this…… — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 14, 2021 pandemic, I think football, on the whole, can hold its head up high with the likes of @MarcusRashford and @JHenderson to name just two, being shining examples of how to be a role model. Footballers are easy targets and always have been but we’d be struggling far more than we….. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 14, 2021 currently are without football and it’s participants. I for one am immensely proud of how football, on the whole, has conducted itself in recent times and can’t stand people, many of whom are making dozens of mistakes themselves, who deflect criticism towards footballers. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 14, 2021

Mohamed Elneny was feeling grateful.

Today marks my 5th anniversary at Arsenal. I can’t count the blessings of those 5 years. The experience, personal development, love and support I received from the management, my teammates and the superb fans can keep me going for the rest of my life.Forever grateful, Arsenal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1eU4eKMNj — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 14, 2021

Praise for Barcelona by boss Ronald Koeman.

The first step has been taken, on to the final on Sunday! Compliments to the team 💙❤️ @FCBarcelona –Se ha dado el primer paso para la final del domingo! Felicitaciones al equipo 💙❤️ #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ulO5xzWDl7 — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) January 14, 2021

El jefe.

Cricket

Dan Lawrence made his international debut against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Dom Bess took five first-innings wickets.

And had some luck along the way…

Jack Brooks lauded Bess.

But Sri Lanka’s display came in for serious criticism.

Those 46.1 overs have been the worst possible advertisement for Test Cricket … it’s supposed to be the pinnacle … that was utter garbage Sri Lanka … #SLvENG … anyway time for a brew #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 14, 2021 Good from @englandcricket, but it didn’t need to be anything more than that. But wow, that was so poor from Sri Lanka, having won the toss and batting on the best part of the pitch. Time for England to be ruthless with the bat, work hard and don’t let Sri Lanka back in! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) January 14, 2021

Gabba toss flashbacks for Nasser Hussain.

History for Sophie Devine.

1 2 3 4 . 4 . . 1 4 4 6 6 1 2 1 1 . 1 4 6 6 4 . 4 1 6 6 1 6 . 6 . 2 1 6 4 4 The No.1 T20I all-rounder, Sophie Devine, smashed a 38-ball 108* for Wellington Blaze, setting a new record of the fastest women's T20 century 💥 📸 @SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/yoAwOoqGDi — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2021

Another Marsh ready for international cricket!

Like father, like son, like grandson. Austin Marsh certainly has his father’s stance down pat. Big thanks to Austin’s mother, Rebecca, who shared this with us on Instagram (@rebeccacmarsh).#GETONRED pic.twitter.com/pvpPJQrswl — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 14, 2021

Formula One

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc tested positive.

A new name and new look for Renault.

#AlpineCars, born in the Alps, raised by racing… A new challenge starts here! pic.twitter.com/KmRuk82knX — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 14, 2021 We are proud to introduce our 2021 #FormulaOne single-seater, the A521, dressed in its temporary winter livery. The black colour is a tribute to the A500 F1 prototype from 1975. Learn more about #AlpineCars new ambitions revealed today: https://t.co/IY8BgmNw9n pic.twitter.com/qvNlUw34RF — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 14, 2021

F1 wished former driver Giancarlo Fisichella a happy birthday.

It's Fisi's birthday today! 🎂 Many happy returns! 🎉 To celebrate, a day to remember back in 2005 🇦🇺🙌#F1 @OfficialFisico pic.twitter.com/eHPH4pFhh5 — Formula 1 (@F1) January 14, 2021

Tennis

Kei Nishikori headed for Australia.

🇦🇺 — Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) January 14, 2021

MMA

Media day for Conor McGregor.

Rugby League

It was cold over in Wakefield.

Sean O’Loughlin started his new role at Wigan.

Gymnastics

Nile Wilson brought down the curtain on his career.