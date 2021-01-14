Knee injury means Tomas Cerny hangs up his boots and plans career as a teacher

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Tomas Cerny has left the club and announced his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Dons in 2018, has been battling a knee problem and has not played a first-team game since 2019.

In a statement via Aberdeen’s official website, Cerny said: “My career comes to an end. It is not the way I planned it, but my knee injury means I’m not able to take part in regular training and matches, and the club needs a goalkeeper now.

“Given the current situation I feel it is the right time to retire and focus on the future.”

The Czech keeper first moved to Scotland when he joined Hamilton in 2007, and later returned for spells at Hamilton and Partick before joining the Dons.

He has announced his intention to remain in north-east Scotland and train to become a PE teacher.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “Since his arrival, Tomas has been a model professional and his love for the club is clear for all to see.

“It’s pleasing to hear Tomas and his family will remain in the area, and hopefully in the future the club, and our young, developing goalkeepers, can benefit from his experience.”