Leicester without Dennis Praet for Saints clash after FA Cup hamstring injury

Leicester will be without Dennis Praet for Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton as the midfielder begins a lengthy injury absence.

The Belgium international is set for around three months on the sidelines after damaging a tendon in his hamstring in the FA Cup against Stoke.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy (hip) and midfielder James Maddison (knee) missed the third-round win at the bet365 Stadium, but are back in contention, along with right-back Ricardo Pereira (groin), winger Cengiz Under (hamstring) and defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin).

Southampton are expected to be without forward Danny Ings, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 following the 1-0 win over Liverpool and has been self-isolating.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has, though, now ended his own period of isolation after being infected with coronavirus and is available again, while forward Che Adams has recovered from concussion.

Forward Nathan Tella and defender Mohamed Salisu have both picked up muscular problems, while midfielder Oriol Romeu (calf), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), winger Nathan Redmond (hip) and defender Jannik Vestergaard (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation. Michael Obafemi is recovering from thigh surgery.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Mendy, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Armstrong, Diallo, Long, Walcott, McCarthy, Valery, Vokins, Ramsay, Chauke, Adams, N’Lundulu