Another fixture postponed due to coronavirus after positive tests at Wycombe

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between QPR and Wycombe has been postponed after the Chairboys reported positive coronavirus tests.

Wycombe informed the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture, with a number of players and staff entering self-isolation.

A club statement did not say how many individuals were affected.

It added: “The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”

Wycombe sit bottom of the Championship standings, four points adrift of safety, with QPR in 18th, five points clear of the drop zone.

The match is the second of Saturday’s Championship fixtures to be postponed due to coronavirus cases, following Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday, while positives tests at Aston Villa has seen this weekend’s Premier League game with Everton called off.

Club Statement: Steve Cotterill. #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 15, 2021

Shrewsbury have confirmed manager Steve Cotterill will not be at the re-arranged FA Cup third-round tie away to Southampton on January 19 as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

The fixture had originally been scheduled to be played last weekend, but was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Sky Bet League One club.

The rescheduling in turn meant Southampton’s Premier League game at Leeds on January 20 will now be moved to an as yet unconfirmed date.

The @FA has confirmed that @shrewsweb's #EmiratesFACup third round fixture against @SouthamptonFC will not be taking place on Saturday 9 January at 8pm as scheduled. — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2021

A Shrewsbury club statement read: “Steve is continuing his recovery from Covid-19 following a positive test result. Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell will take charge of first team duties until Steve’s return.

“All at Shrewsbury Town would like to wish Steve well in his recovery and the club asks that his privacy is respected during this time.

“With the Club being so badly affected by the new strain of Covid-19, with some of the staff and players suffering serious effects of the virus, we urge all in our local community to follow the Government guidance.