No new worries for Hull against Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull manager Grant McCann has no new injury issues to contend with heading into Saturday’s Sky Bet League One encounter with Blackpool.

Martin Samuelsen, who last played for the Tigers at the end of November, is out with a calf complaint that is going to be scanned again.

Callum Jones is back to training and Billy Chadwick has returned from a loan spell at Halifax in a week that saw defender Jordy De Wijs depart for QPR.

January additions Jordan Flores and Gavin Whyte will be hoping to be involved at the KCOM Stadium.

Blackpool will be without Daniel Gretarsson and Keshi Anderson in East Yorkshire.

Defender Gretarsson came off in last weekend’s FA Cup third-round penalty shootout triumph against West Brom – a match forward Anderson missed out on.

Tangerines boss Neil Critchley says the pair “are likely to be out for a number of weeks”, joining winger CJ Hamilton on the sidelines.

Grant Ward has been given the green light to feature against Hull, as have Danny Ballard and Luke Garbutt.