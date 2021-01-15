Siege mentality can help Fulham prove people wrong – Scott Parker

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Parker believes the “siege mentality” Fulham harnessed for the rearranged Tottenham game can help in their battle to avoid Premier League relegation.

After a disappointing start to the season when they recorded just one point from their opening six matches, the Cottagers are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Parker’s men were only given 36 hours’ notice that their game against Spurs on Wednesday would go ahead, but they managed to come from behind to secure a point.

And the Fulham boss hopes to use the incident as fuel ahead of a week in which west London rivals Chelsea and current leaders Manchester United visit Craven Cottage.

“It was game on, the players probably didn’t have an understanding of how I felt and they didn’t need to know that,” Parker said.

“Once we got told the game’s on, it was ‘let’s go, let’s do what we’ve got to do’. The players were just coming back in, there was medical staff, physical guys, conversations to start.

“We needed to put everything in place for these players to make sure they perform at a level or some level that we need them to. And of course probably a little bit of a siege mentality – us v them – and use that to our advantage.

“I felt all round that did come out and that was our mindset. It’s probably been our mindset for a lot of this year, that’s probably how it’s going to be for us.”

After conceding 10 goals in their opening three league games of the season, and only recording their first clean sheet in November, Fulham have allowed just three goals in their last five matches.

And Parker is happy his side are proving difficult to beat as they battle for survival.

The 40-year-old said: “It’s a work in progress. Something I feel is a trait you need in top teams (is) a real mentality and understanding that you’re not an easy walkover.

“When teams or people see you as that, it’s time you stand up even more. You show those people.

“They’re the moments you grow even more and show the fire in your belly, to prove people wrong. That’ll be us this year.”