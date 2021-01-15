Paul McShane doubt adds to Rochdale’s fitness issues ahead of Wigan clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale have defensive injury problems ahead of hosting fellow strugglers Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

Paul McShane is a doubt after suffering a calf issue in the warm-up before Tuesday’s 4-4 draw with Charlton, while captain Eoghan O’Connell (hamstring) remains out.

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan has not featured since being forced off following a heavy challenge in the 5-0 win over the Latics on December 15 and will be assessed.

Alex Newby and Matty Done are pushing for recalls after being dropped to the bench at The Valley.

Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa could be involved for Wigan at Spotland.

Forward Lang has returned to the Latics after his season-long loan at Motherwell was cut short.

Defender Darikwa joined on Monday from Nottingham Forest but has not played a senior game at club level since March 2019 due to a serious knee injury.

Second-bottom Wigan, who sit two points adrift of their 20th-placed hosts, have not played since December 29 because of a coronavirus outbreak.