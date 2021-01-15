Tom Broadbent misses Doncaster clash with Swindon after knee injury setback

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tom Broadbent will miss Swindon’s League One clash with Doncaster after a minor injury setback.

The centre-back picked up a knee issue in December and had been working hard towards fitness.

But now the 28-year-old has had to have an injection in a bid to move past the problem.

Tom Anderson has been named as Doncaster’s new captain.

The centre-back has taken the armband after Ben Whiteman’s move to Championship outfit Preston.

Taylor Richards will be looking to continue his good form, having bagged the crucial goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win at Blackburn.

Centre-back Andy Butler will be available for Rovers however, having extended his short-term deal until the end of the season.