Tom Broadbent misses Doncaster clash with Swindon after knee injury setback

Tom Broadbent will miss Swindon’s League One clash with Doncaster after a minor injury setback.
The centre-back picked up a knee issue in December and had been working hard towards fitness.
But now the 28-year-old has had to have an injection in a bid to move past the problem.
Tom Anderson has been named as Doncaster’s new captain.
The centre-back has taken the armband after Ben Whiteman’s move to Championship outfit Preston.
Taylor Richards will be looking to continue his good form, having bagged the crucial goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win at Blackburn.
Centre-back Andy Butler will be available for Rovers however, having extended his short-term deal until the end of the season.
