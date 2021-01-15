Bolton without on-loan defender Declan John for Cheltenham visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton defender Declan John will miss Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham through injury.

The 25-year-old Wales international, who is waiting to make his Wanderers debut after joining on loan from Swansea earlier this month, is set to be out for two weeks with a hamstring problem.

Defender Harry Brockbank is available again after six weeks out with his own hamstring issue.

Reiss Greenidge is back from suspension after the defender was sent off against Crawley earlier this month.

Chris Hussey is a doubt for Cheltenham after receiving a kick on his foot in the FA Cup win over Mansfield.

He avoided a fracture and will be assessed ahead of the game while Conor Thomas and Matty Blair came through their returns from injury without any problems.

Liam Sercombe is out with a knee injury, although is doing some light training, but Sean Long is back after hip surgery.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders is struggling with a bruised bone and is not expected to be fit.