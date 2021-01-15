Tristan Abrahams returns as Newport host Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport welcome back striker Tristan Abrahams for the visit of League Two promotion rivals Salford.

Eight-goal Abrahams missed the FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Brighton on Sunday as he was self-isolating under Covid-19 guidelines.

Skipper Joss Labadie, who came off the bench against Brighton, should make his first start for over a month and Robbie Willmott has recovered from his cup knock.

Jake Scrimshaw and Owen Windsor are available to make Exiles’ debuts, with postponements having prevented Newport from playing in the league since Boxing Day.

Victory for Salford will move them above second-placed Newport and defender Ashley Eastham returns to the Ammies’ squad in south Wales.

Eastham missed the 1-0 win at Scunthorpe on Tuesday as he became a father.

Young Tylor Golden, who played in Salford’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Newport in November, impressed at Scunthorpe but could make way for Eastham.

Richie Towell and Darron Gibson remain troubled by leg injuries as Richie Wellens’ side play away from home for the fourth successive game.