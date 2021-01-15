John Hughes hoping to have Ross County squad bolstered for Aberdeen game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss John Hughes hopes to have extra numbers available for the visit of Aberdeen.

Ross Stewart, Callum Morris, Carl Tremarco are all closing in on comebacks and there were no fresh injuries after last weekend’s defeat to Livingston.

New signing Mohamed Maouche has returned to France to visit his sick mother, while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Ryan Hedges is again suspended for Aberdeen after Tuesday’s clash at Livingston was rained off.

The winger was due to serve a one-game ban against the Lions after being sent off in Sunday’s defeat to Rangers but will now miss the Dingwall trip.

Connor McLennan (foot) could return against the Staggies, while new back-up goalkeeper Gary Woods has joined the Dons after Tomas Cerny was forced to retire. Greg Leigh (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch (groin) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.