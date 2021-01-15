Bournemouth duo facing late tests ahead of Luton visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth will check on Arnaut Danjuma and Chris Mepham ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Luton.

Winger Danjuma has been out of action since November with a hamstring problem, while defender Mepham (calf) last played at the start of December, but both have returned to training.

Defender Tyler Cordner has returned to Bournemouth after the 22-year-old’s loan with Scunthorpe came to an end.

Free agent Jack Wilshere continues to maintain his fitness levels with the Cherries while he is without a club, the 29-year-old midfielder having left West Ham during October.

Luton could again have to do without defender Martin Cranie for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Full-back Cranie has not played since Boxing Day as he continues to recover from a calf problem.

Dan Potts slotted in at left-back for the 2-0 home defeat against QPR on Tuesday night as one of three changes by Hatters boss Nathan Jones, with forward Kazenga LuaLua making a second league start of the season.

Defender Peter Kioso should be in the match squad again following his recall from a loan spell with League Two side Bolton.