Wayne Rooney’s playing career in numbers

Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement as a player to take a permanent role as Derby manager.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind his glittering on-field career.

53 – Goals for England, a national team record.

120 – England caps, a record for an outfield player, five short of Peter Shilton’s overall record.

Rooney spent 13 years at United and is the club’s record goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

253 – Club record goal tally for Manchester United.

208 – Goals scored in the Premier League. Only Alan Shearer (260) has scored more.

Rooney stunned Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2002 (Nick Potts/PA)

16 – Rooney was 16 years and 360 days old when he scored his first Premier League goal, for Everton against Arsenal in October 2002, making him then the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history.

12 – Major honours won with Manchester United – five Premier League titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup, a Champions League, a Europa League and a FIFA Club World Cup.

After a spell in the US, Rooney finished his career with Derby (Nick Potts/PA)

4 – Professional clubs represented – Everton, Manchester United, DC United and Derby.

366 – career goals for club and country, in 883 games.