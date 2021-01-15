Kieffer Moore hoping for injury comeback when Cardiff take on Norwich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff are hoping Kieffer Moore will be involved at home to Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

Wales striker Moore has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 derby defeat to Swansea on December 12.

Injured duo Greg Cunningham and Sean Morrison are struggling for fitness and might not be risked as the Bluebirds come to terms with Sol Bamba’s cancer diagnosis.

Fellow defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) has not played for the first-team since the end of October, but he had 40 minutes for the under-23s in midweek and will be assessed.

Norwich’s Covid-19 issues have increased with Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla both testing positive for coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul and forward Adam Idah, currently recovering from a knee problem, had previously returned positive tests and miss out, while backroom staff members have also been affected.

Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin (both illness), Christoph Zimmermann and Marco Stiepermann, who has had Epstein Barr virus and will be sidelined for a few weeks, are also absent.

The one bright positive note is that Kieran Dowell could return to the squad after minor ankle surgery.