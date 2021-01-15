Wolves defender Willy Boly back for Baggies battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Willy Boly will return for Wolves to face West Brom after a month out with a thigh injury.

The defender is back in training and is poised for an instant recall to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Adama Traore (hamstring) will be assessed along with Pedro Neto after he suffered an injury in Tuesday’s defeat to Everton. Jonny (knee), Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (calf) and Marcal (groin) remain out.

Robert Snodgrass will make his West Brom debut after missing the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool because the paperwork on his move from West Ham was not completed in time.

Conor Gallagher serves a one-game suspension, Conor Townsend and Sam Field (both knee) remain out with Karlan Grant (foot) not expected back until next month.

Hal Robson-Kanu has returned to training after an arm injury and is being lined up to return at West Ham on Tuesday.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Lonwijk, Boly, Buur, Hoever, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Shabani, Richards, Otasowie, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Silva, Cutrone, Corbeanu.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards.