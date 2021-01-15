Lukasz Fabianski could return when West Ham host Burnley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lukasz Fabianski is set to return for West Ham when Burnley visit the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Poland goalkeeper withdrew from the starting XI at Everton on New Year’s Day as a precaution due to a thigh problem and was replaced by Darren Randolph, who kept his place for the FA Cup win at Stockport.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is still recovering from knee surgery.

Charlie Taylor is Burnley’s only doubt.

The full-back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Sheffield United at the end of last month.

Dwight McNeil returned from a groin problem as a substitute against Manchester United on Tuesday and could start, while striker Matej Vydra is also pushing for inclusion in the XI.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio, Randolph, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Noble, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Odubeko.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Brownhill, Brady, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Long, Dunne, Stephens, Mancini, Benson, Mumbongo, Thomas.