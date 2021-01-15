Leyton Orient sign Dan Kemp from West Ham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Dan Kemp from West Ham.

The 22-year-old has cut short a season-long loan with Blackpool to complete a permanent move to the League Two club.

Kemp is the O’s opening signing of the transfer window and he joins on a two-and-a-half year deal.

“There’s been a couple of windows where we’ve looked to take him on loan but it hasn’t materialised, ” said manager Ross Embleton.

“He’s a player we have been aware of a very long time. I’m over the moon to have secured someone of his quality.”

Kemp, who has two goals from 15 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool this season, said: “I’m delighted to be here. It is a great club. I can’t wait to get going.

“The manager is a massive part of me joining. His philosophy is exciting and his reputation of developing young players is something that attracted me.”