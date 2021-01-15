Arsenal without injured Pablo Mari for Newcastle visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal will be without defender Pablo Mari for Monday night’s Premier League visit of Newcastle.

The Spaniard will miss out with a calf injury which ruled him out of the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen if Kieran Tierney (muscular) and Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) will be fit to return to the side but Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey will be pushing for recalls.

Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser will sit out the trip to the Emirates Stadium through suspension.

Fraser was sent off for two bookable offences during Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United and must serve a one-match ban.

Jamal Lewis could return from a knee problem and Jonjo Shelvey continues his fight for full match fitness after groin surgery. Jamaal Lascelles will be assessed as he continues his recovery from Covid-19 with fellow central defender Federico Fernandez still struggling with the after-effects of a virus which has sidelined Allan Saint-Maximin for seven weeks.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Yedlin, Krafth, Lewis, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Dummett, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Hendrick, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.