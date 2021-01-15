Sergio Aguero missing for Manchester City against Crystal Palace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City are again without Sergio Aguero for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker is isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are out with muscular injuries but Eric Garcia is available again after overcoming coronavirus.

Palace will be without Mamadou Sakho, with manager Roy Hodgson fearing he could be sidelined for weeks.

The defender suffered a thigh injury in the recent FA Cup defeat to Wolves and will definitely miss out at City.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Connor Wickham (thigh) remain absent but experienced defenders Scott Dann and Gary Cahill could return to the starting line-up having overcome respective thigh and hamstring problems.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, Delap, Nmecha.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, McCarthy, Riedewald, Batshuayi, Ayew, Henderson, Ward, Woods, Meyer, Pierrick.