Chris Wilder expects to be without seven players for Sheff Utd clash with Spurs

Sheffield United’s injury problems are showing little signs of easing as they prepare to host Tottenham.

He did not name names, but Blades boss Chris Wilder expects to be without seven players for the game on Sunday.

George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack Rodwell and Oli McBurnie were among those absent in midweek as United earned their first Premier League win of the season against Newcastle. Lys Mousset was on the bench for that game despite nursing a knock.

Sander Berge (toe) and Jack O’Connell (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham are missing only Giovani Lo Celso for the trip north.

Lo Celso is battling a hamstring injury which is set to keep him out until next month.

Steven Bergwijn is set to return after missing the last two games through illness.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, Mousset.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.