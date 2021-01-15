Scott Robertson in contention for Celtic’s clash with Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Robertson goes into the Celtic squad for the home Scottish Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been recalled from a loan spell at Gillingham as the Hoops find themselves with Covid issues.

Boss Neil Lennon, his assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players are still self-isolating as close contacts of injured defender Christopher Jullien who was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a training camp in Dubai, while James Forrest continues rehab work following ankle surgery.

Defender Jack Fitzwater is expected to return to the Livingston bench after a lay-off.

Former Rangers midfielder Jason Holt dropped out of the squad for the postponed midweek clash with Aberdeen.

Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.