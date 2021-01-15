Jackson Irvine in line for Hibernian debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jackson Irvine could make his Hibernian debut as they host Kilmarnock at Leith.

The former Ross County midfielder has not played a first-team game since leaving Hull last summer but was training with Oldham before signing for Jack Ross’ team and goes into the squad to face Killie.

Hibs, who also hoping to complete a deal for former Motherwell winger Chris Cadden, will be without Ofir Marciano (calf), Joe Newell (groin), Kyle Magennis (hamstring), Sean Mackie (thigh) and Scott Allan (illness), but Martin Boyle is available after recovering from the ankle roll that kept him out of Monday’s draw with Celtic.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has a couple of unnamed injured players out for the trip to Easter Road.

Calum Waters is still training despite a hernia issue and was on the bench last weekend.

Midfielder Gary Dicker and defenders Zeno Rossi and Ross Millen remain out through various injuries.