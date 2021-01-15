‘One of the greatest’ Wayne Rooney hangs up his boots – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 15.

Football

Wayne Rooney brought the curtain down on his glittering playing career to become full-time Derby boss.

Loved every minute of my playing career but excited to get started in management with a great club in @dcfcofficial. Thanks for all the messages and best wishes, appreciate them all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYABfF9UBx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 15, 2021 Quite the #PL career… 👕 491 appearances⚽️ 208 goals🅰️ 103 assists🏆 5 titles🥇 1 Player of the Season pic.twitter.com/SVsFjh95eW — Premier League (@premierleague) January 15, 2021 A #ThreeLions legend. Congratulations on a fantastic playing career, @WayneRooney! Wishing you all the best in management 👊 pic.twitter.com/5vXyBFbJqr — England (@England) January 15, 2021 A captain.A goalscorer.A legend. And now, 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿. Happy retirement, @WayneRooney — thank you for the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZGxe1xr3tR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2021 💙 | Once a Blue, twice a Blue, always a Blue… Congratulations on an incredible playing career, @WayneRooney. We wish you nothing but the best of luck in management. 👏 — Everton (@Everton) January 15, 2021 𝗪𝗥: 🗣 "It’s a great feeling. It’s something I’ve been preparing for, for a few years now. This football club is huge. This club will always be trying to grow and achieve big things. For me, to try and help the club get back to its glory days is a massive opportunity."#DCFC pic.twitter.com/d1IR1ICwwX — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021 To one of the greatest. It was a dream come true to play alongside you. Congrats on the most unbelievable career. The 🐐 Happy Retirement @WayneRooney ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9l1QCU4S4O — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker) One of the greatest. Congratulations on your incredible career Wazza. What a player… Good luck on your next chapter 🙌❤️🔴 @ManUtd @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/SkZP0ccuFr — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 15, 2021 Had some great times with this lad 😂 @WayneRooney what a career, what a player good luck for the new chapter mate pic.twitter.com/gADQzo4pcQ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 15, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26)

Rio still wants that lift Wayne!

Every Sunday footballers hero – looked like one, played like a world beater! 😂❤️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 15, 2021

Benjamin Mendy was wrapped up warm for training.

Fred was still in shorts.

January 15 proved to be a popular birthday in the Premier League.

A very happy birthday to Martin Dúbravka! 🥳🎉 Have a good day, @HecoDubravka! pic.twitter.com/yeqZ1bBlY1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 15, 2021 🥳 Happy Birthday, @joel_veltman!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IFt90JWzsK — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 15, 2021 🎂 🎉 Happy birthday, @ericdier! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/PqPf4IBt2N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2021

Leyton Orient used Ross Kemp’s famous video to tease a new signing.

🚨 Time to dust off the new signing klaxon lads. 15 minutes til' we introduce you to your 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓. #LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/Se15UdEXHZ — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) January 15, 2021

Cricket

The plaudits came in for Joe Root.

The dressing room reacts to the skipper's 18th Test century 👏 Scorecard: https://t.co/RfqfT5yMNg#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/XZ2yFI4Yts — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 15, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) High class @root66 … Any youngsters who want to learn how to play spin just follow his lead … !! #Roooooootttttttt #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2021 Such an exciting 12 months for England, with India, Pakistan & Australia coming up. If @root66 can continue playing like this, we’ll be in a great place. And with Zak Crawley, @OPope32 & now @DanLawrence288 breaking through, the middle order has some real energy. Exciting times. — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) January 15, 2021 Roooooooooooooooooooooooooot @root66 — Graham Onions (@BunnyOnions) January 15, 2021

KP enjoyed the morning frost.

Morning! Gorgeous day – frost and freezing, but clear! Have the best Friday! 😍 pic.twitter.com/qEL1hU4V5d — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 15, 2021

Watermelon boy!

Many have tried, but few have captured the love of the BBL community quite like Watermelon Boy! 🍉@KFCAustralia | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/gY3UquPu2l — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2021

David Willey and family loved the snow.

Tennis

The tennis world arrived in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) Well hello there beautiful Melbourne. It’s so nice to see you again 🇦🇺❤️#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jf2KsTOrwj — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 15, 2021 Let the hotel room workouts begin! 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gQFQOLK5Oi — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) January 15, 2021 Made it to Melbourne! Thank you everyone so much for making it happen. I can only imagine how many hours of work and compromise it took for us to be here! Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Jt0ywFIEj4 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) January 15, 2021

And if you have to quarantine, this isn’t a bad room to have.

Hello from #Melbourne 🇦🇺😁! Thank you @AustralianOpen and everyone who is involved to make this huge effort for events to happen 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/pGQhiTridS — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 14, 2021

Athletics

Go Mo.

Golf

More practice needed.

Boxing

AJ had a hit out.

Disciple of Destruction 🩸 pic.twitter.com/24TmTMrtuF — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) January 15, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor means business.

Khabib coming out of retirement already?

Darts

Advice from one world champ to another.

Nice words thanks @PhilTaylor appreciate your continued support 😊 https://t.co/Ne7s5hb88F — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) January 15, 2021

Snooker

Do you agree?

Snooker is the hardest single player sport in the world. Change my mind — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) January 15, 2021

The memes have started after Stephen Maguire’s laughing interview.