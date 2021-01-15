Dunfermline held to goalless stalemate at Morton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dunfermline missed the chance to fully put the pressure on Scottish Championship leaders Hearts after a goalless draw with Morton at Cappielow.

Morton goalkeeper Aidan McAdams kept the visitors at bay with several fine saves, leaving Dunfermline four points behind the Jambos having now played a game more.

McAdams kept out an Iain Wilson shot from just inside the box and then superbly tipped over Dom Thomas’ effort in the first half.

He was called into action twice after the interval, saving from former Ton loanee Declan McManus, as Morton’s third consecutive draw moved them into the play-off places.