Cardiff sign prolific Crawley striker Max Watters

Cardiff have completed the signing of Crawley forward Max Watters for a fee understood to be around £1million.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a contract with the Bluebirds until the summer of 2024, scored 16 goals in 19 appearances after joining Sky Bet League Two Crawley in October.

Watters told his new club’s website: “When I first found out about Cardiff’s interest I was immediately attracted to it.

“Wales is a lovely place to live, so it came down to that really.

“As a striker, you’ve got to score goals, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Watters, who began his career at Doncaster, could make his Cardiff debut in their Championship clash with QPR on Wednesday.

He said: “It’s a big game at home against QPR in midweek. It’s a shame that fans can’t be here so I can play in front of them.

“Hopefully I’m involved and hopefully we can get the win.”