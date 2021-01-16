Recalled goalkeeper Ryan Fulton earns Hamilton a point against Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The recalled Ryan Fulton earned Hamilton a point against Dundee United with a brilliant first-half save from Ian Harkes in a goalless draw in Lanarkshire.

Fulton was back on the bench last weekend after injury and vindicated Brian Rice’s decision to play him ahead of Kyle Gourlay when he made a point-blank stop from Harkes’ header.

Accies moved above Motherwell but stayed second-bottom in the Scottish Premiership following their fifth clean sheet in nine matches.

It was a sixth goalless draw of the campaign for Micky Mellon’s United side, who stay sixth in the table.

Hamilton had Fulton, Brian Easton and Aaron Martin back in their team following recent lay-offs while United were unchanged following Tuesday’s draw with St Johnstone.

Chances were at a premium in a competitive first half but each team had one golden opportunity.

United’s came when a Dillon Powers cross found Harkes unmarked six yards out but the American midfielder’s header was diverted over the bar by a diving Fulton.

Ross Callachan set up Callum Smith at the other end with a through ball which put the striker beyond his marker on the edge of the box. Smith took a touch but then fired over.

Benjamin Siegrist made an unconvincing stop from Callachan’s ambitious free-kick in first-half stoppage-time before making a better save from Lee Hodson just after the restart.

The flurry of action continued. Harkes appealed in vain to referee Greg Aitken for a penalty after Jamie Hamilton’s challenge before Fulton got down well to save from Nicky Clark.

David Moyo shot well over from eight yards after chesting the ball down at the other end.

United striker Lawrence Shankland came close to adding to his spectacular midweek goal when he shot just wide with a 25-yard drive.

United stepped up the pressure as the match progressed but Hakeem Odoffin put in a couple of excellent penalty-box blocks as Accies stood firm.