Wrexham boost play-off hopes with win over struggling Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wrexham moved level on points with Notts County in the final Vanarama National League play-off spot after beating bottom-placed Dover 3-1.

The Red Dragons took the lead after 31 minutes when Reece Hall-Johnson netted his second goal in three games after an impressive run and finish.

But Dover levelled on the stroke of half-time, with Ahkeem Rose heading Jack Munns’ cross into the far corner.

Wrexham pushed for a second goal after the interval and, after Jordan Ponticelli shot straight at Yusuf Mersin, they got it in the 62nd minute as Fiacre Kelleher headed in his first goal for the club.

Luke Young netted a penalty at the death after a foul by Mersin to leave Dover eight points from safety.