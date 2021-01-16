Grimsby share goalless draw with fellow-strugglers Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grimsby and Southend played out a goalless draw at Blundell Park in their battle at the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

One point separated the sides ahead of kick-off in Cleethorpes and that gap still remains, although the rock-bottom Shrimpers do have two games in hand.

Southend winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild curled an early attempt against the side-netting, while Matt Green saw his deflected strike gathered by Mark Oxley at the other end.

Despite a spell of pressure from the visitors, it was Grimsby who also created the next opening as Luke Spokes drove over the crossbar from 18 yards.

Hackett-Fairchild took first aim upon the restart, firing straight at James McKeown after picking up possession and running at the home defence.

Southend went close to finding an opener soon after the hour mark, but Ashley Nathaniel-George narrowly missed the target after twisting and turning his way into the box.

Both sides pushed and probed for what would have been a priceless winner, but they each ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.