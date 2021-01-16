Eoin Doyle snatches late point for Bolton against Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Eoin Doyle earned a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw for Bolton against Cheltenham with an 87th-minute equaliser at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The prolific Irishman tapped home his ninth goal of the season after substitute Arthur Gnahoua cut the ball back from the dead-ball line.

Wanderers, who have not won since beating the Robins 1-0 on December 15, trailed to Alfie May’s second-half strike.

Promotion hopefuls Cheltenham had been second-best until May netted his seventh goal of the campaign eighth minutes into the second half.

Doyle had a header cleared off the line by Charlie Raglan, another effort tipped away by busy Josh Griffiths and a third header from Lloyd Isgrove’s cross narrowly clearing the crossbar.

So, when May pounced from close range after Willian Boyle’s header had been saved by Matt Gilks, Town’s own winless league run – now extended to six matches – was poised to come to an end.

However, Michael Duff’s side, who host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round next Saturday, could not prevent Bolton securing a deserved point.